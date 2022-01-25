Japan's Eneos may close Wakayama refinery due to lower fuel demand -Nikkei

The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. Picture taken August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest oil refiner, Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), is considering closing its Wakayama refinery in western Japan as part of restructuring of old refineries due to falling demand for gasoline, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The Wakayama refinery, which holds a 127,500-barrel per day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) or about 7% of the company's total crude distillation capacity, began operations in 1941 and has had troubles in recent years due to ageing facilities, the newspaper said, without disclosing where it obtained the information on the refinery's possible closure.

"The report is not what we have announced," a spokesperson at Eneos said, declining to comment further.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing

