Japan's Eneos restarts 145,000-bpd Sendai CDU after leakage -spokesperson

The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo, Japan August 20, 2020. Picture taken August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, restarted the 145,000- barrel-per-day crude (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sendai refinery on July 1 after repairing a leakage at the sulphur recovery unit, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), shut the CDU on May 9. It was initially expected to be back online in early June.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Mark Heinrich

