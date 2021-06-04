Japan's Eneos restarts CDU at Kashima refinery after trouble

Eneos Corp, Japan's biggest refiner, restarted the 168,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kashima refinery, east of Tokyo, on May 25 after it was shut on May 11 due to system trouble, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T) , plans to restart the 105,000 bpd No.3 CDU at its Mizushima-B refinery, western Japan, in early June, she said. The CDU was shut on Feb. 25 for turnaround.

It plans to shut down the 145,000 CDU at its Sendai refinery in northern Japan for planned maintenance in early June, the spokeswoman said.

The company's 141,000-bpd Sakai refinery in western Japan is expected to restart in late June after maintenance, she added.