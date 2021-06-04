Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Japan's Eneos restarts CDU at Kashima refinery after trouble

0 minute read
  • Eneos Corp, Japan's biggest refiner, restarted the 168,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Kashima refinery, east of Tokyo, on May 25 after it was shut on May 11 due to system trouble, a company spokeswoman said on Friday.
  • The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), plans to restart the 105,000 bpd No.3 CDU at its Mizushima-B refinery, western Japan, in early June, she said. The CDU was shut on Feb. 25 for turnaround.
  • It plans to shut down the 145,000 CDU at its Sendai refinery in northern Japan for planned maintenance in early June, the spokeswoman said.
  • The company's 141,000-bpd Sakai refinery in western Japan is expected to restart in late June after maintenance, she added.
  • Eneos plans to restart the 136,000 bpd CDU at its Oita refinery in southwestern Japan in August, she said. The Oita CDU, which was shut on May 12 last year for scheduled maintenance, has been shut due to a fire later that month.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy

Energy · 7:38 AM UTCOil traders ramp up Asian jet fuel exports to U.S., Europe

Global oil trading companies are ramping up jet fuel exports from Asia to Europe and the United States, as widespread anti-coronavirus vaccinations and relatively lower infection rates allow commercial travel to resume faster in Western countries.

EnergyEXCLUSIVE Private equity bet on troubled Caribbean refinery blows up on retirement funds
EnergyPoland downplays Denmark's withdrawal of environmental permit for gas link
EnergyOil rises towards $72 on demand prospects
EnergyRussia's compliance with OPEC+ deal was close to 100% in May - Novak