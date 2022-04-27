Japan's Eneos restarts CDUs in Sendai and Chiba after quake shutdown

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's Eneos brand logo on a tanker lorry in a train at a station nearby its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest refiner, Eneos Corp, has restarted the 145,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) in Sendai refinery on April 25 after a strong earthquake activated a safety shutdown system in March, a company spokesperson said.

The refiner, which is a unit of Eneos Holdings Inc (5020.T), has also restarted the 129,000 bpd CDU at its Chiba refinery on April 24, the spokesperson said on Wednesday. The unit had been shut since mid-March due to an external power outage following the earthquake. read more

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar

