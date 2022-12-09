Japan's Eneos says fuel exports from Kawasaki refinery continue despite crude unit outage

Companies ENEOS Holdings Inc Follow















TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan's top refiner Eneos Holdings (5020.T) said on Friday it continues to export oil products from its Kawasaki refinery despite an outage at a crude unit.

The company shut the No. 3 crude distillation unit (CDU) with a capacity of 77,000 barrels per day on Nov. 25, a company official said.

The official added that no restart date has been set.

The Kawasaki refinery has a total crude processing capacity of 247,000 bpd.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.