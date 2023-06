Japan's Idemitsu raises stake in Australia lithium company to 15%

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co (5019.T) has increased its stake in Australian lithium company Delta Lithium Limited (DLI) (DLI.AX) to 15% as it expands in metals essential for electrification and green transition, the company said in a statement on Friday.

In March, Idemitsu Kosan, Japan's second-biggest oil refiner, increased its stake in Australia's Vecco Group to 14.7%, giving it access to a vanadium mine and an electrolyte plant project, as it expands its presence in renewable energy.

On Friday, Idemitsu said it raised its stake in DLI from 2.3% and its total investments into the company now stand at 53 million Australian dollars ($36.44 million). DLI is studying two lithium-mine projects in western Australia, Idemitsu added.

($1 = 1.4543 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.