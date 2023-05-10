Japan's Inpex posts 61% jump in Q1 net profit

Companies Inpex Corp Follow















TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Inpex (1605.T) posted a 61% surge in first-quarter net profit to 151.5 billion yen ($1.12 billion), in said on Wednesday, falling slightly short of market expectations.

Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecast Inpex's first quarter net profit at 152.7 billion yen. The company, Japan's largest oil and gas exploration and production company, sees its full-year net profit at 300 billion yen, down 35% year-on-year.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











