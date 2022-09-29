Japan's JBIC, others to provide support for LNG procurement - minister

A LNG tanker is seen at the Negishi LNG Terminal, which is jointly operated by Tokyo Gas and JERA, in Yokohama, Japan October 17, 2019. Picture taken October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi/File Photo

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation and other public financial institutions will support Japanese companies in procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ensure adequate fuel supplies, the industry minister said on Thursday.

"We believe such a move will contribute to stable LNG supply in Asia," the minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, told an LNG Producer-Consumer Conference.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Robert Birsel

