Japan's JBIC, others to provide support for LNG procurement - minister















TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The state-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation and other public financial institutions will support Japanese companies in procuring liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ensure adequate fuel supplies, the industry minister said on Thursday.

"We believe such a move will contribute to stable LNG supply in Asia," the minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura, told an LNG Producer-Consumer Conference.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Robert Birsel











