Japan's JERA to buy 12.5% stake in Barossa gas field in Australia

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 12.5% stake in the Barossa/Caldita gas field in Australia from local resource developer Santos Ltd (STO.AX).

JERA, one of the world's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), will spend about $300 million for the stake and on its share of the project's development cost for this year so far, an official at the Japanese company told reporters.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.