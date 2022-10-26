Japan's JERA, IHI to work on ammonia use at Malaysian coal power plants

The logo of JERA Co., Inc., the world's biggest LNG buyer, is displayed at the company office in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator, JERA, said on Wednesday it will collaborate with Japanese heavy-industry manufacturer IHI Corp (7013.T) to explore ways to expand the use of ammonia as a fuel at coal-fired power plants in Malaysia.

The two companies have been working together on co-firing ammonia with coal at a large commercial power plant in Japan to cut carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. read more

Under a memorandum of understanding signed by their subsidiaries, JERA Asia and IHI AP, they will jointly study ammonia co-firing in thermal power plants in Malaysia to contribute to decarbonisation there, JERA said in a statement.

JERA can contribute to decarbonisation in Malaysia by working with IHI, which has a record of delivering more than 50% of installed coal power boiler capacity in operation there, it added.

JERA is a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T) and Chubu Electric Power (9502.T). IHI makes power generating boilers and other industrial systems and machinery.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Robert Birsel

