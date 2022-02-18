Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Japan's JERA to seek 500,000 T of fuel ammonia a year through global auction

1 minute read

General view shows JERA's Hekinan thermal power station in Hekinan, central Japan October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator, JERA, said on Friday it will conduct an international auction to buy fuel ammonia to be used in its coal-fired power plants to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

JERA has sent a request for proposals to more than 30 companies, seeking up to 500,000 tonnes of ammonia a year under a long-term contract from the 2027 financial year starting in April 2027 to sometime in 2040s, it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters