Japan's JERA to seek 500,000 T of fuel ammonia a year through global auction

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator, JERA, said on Friday it will conduct an international auction to buy fuel ammonia to be used in its coal-fired power plants to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

JERA has sent a request for proposals to more than 30 companies, seeking up to 500,000 tonnes of ammonia a year under a long-term contract from the 2027 financial year starting in April 2027 to sometime in 2040s, it said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.