Japan's JX Nippon aims to store 5 mln T carbon by 2030

KUALA LUMPUR, June 27 (Reuters) - Japan's JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp, a unit of ENEOS Holdings (5020.T), aims to store 5 million metric tons of carbon by 2030, a senior company executive told Reuters.

"By 2030, we want 5 million tons per year of carbon storage. By 2040, (it) is 15 million tons. And 50 million tons by 2050," Tetsuo Yamada, JX Nippon's executive vice president and chief strategy officer, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Energy Asia conference on Monday.

CCS technology removes CO2 emissions from the atmosphere and stores them underground, and the government considers it crucial to reduce emissions to meet its 2050 goal of achieving carbon neutrality. Some of the captured CO2 can also potentially be used in a range of industrial applications.

Yamada said JX Nippon was in talks with the government to store the carbon captured in Japanese waters. Separately, it was also in discussions with Malaysia's state-run Petronas and an Australian private company, he said, but did not name the Australian firm.

Japan aims to ramp up the annual CCS capacity to as much as 12 million metric tons by 2030, and 240 million tons by 2050.

Most of the carbon that JX Nippon intends to capture and store will be from its parent Eneos Holdings (5020.T), Japan's top oil refiner, which intends to become carbon neutral by 2040, Yamada said.

"They have to capture 16 million tonnes to realise carbon neutrality by 2040," he said.

"So all this 16 million tonnes is not all for Japan waters, some will be exported to Malaysia or Australia."

Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Stephen Coates















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.