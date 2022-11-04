Japan's NYK, with consortium, signs charter deal for 5 LNG carriers















SINGAPORE, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan shipping and logistics firm NYK announced that a consortium it is part of has signed a long-term time-charter contract with QatarEnergy for five liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for delivery between 2025 and 2026.

The consortium consists of NYK, Japan's "K" Line, Malaysia's MISC Berhad, and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited.

"These five new vessels will transport LNG to countries around the world," the statement said.

It added that the five carriers, to be built by Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co Ltd, will have a 174,000 cubic meter cargo tank capacity.

NYK had previously announced in August that the consortium had also signed a long-term time-charter contract with QatarEnergy for seven LNG carriers to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd for delivery between 2025-2026.

Reporting by Emily Chow; editing by Uttaresh.V











