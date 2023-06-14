Japan's Shikoku Electric enters first grid-scale battery storage project















TOKYO, June 14 (Reuters) - Shikoku Electric Power Co (9507.T) has teamed-up with CHC Japan K.K. to develop a grid-scale battery energy project in western Japan, both companies said in a statement, as the country needs to expand in storage to accommodate renewable energy capacity.

The project, Matsuyama Mikan Energy LLC, will be located close to a solar power plant owned by Shikoku Electric and will become the first grid-scale battery energy storage system for Shikoku Electric.

The project of capacity of 35.8 megawatt hours and output of 12 megawatt will store the excess energy during off-peak hours and discharge it during peak hours. Construction would start in August and commercial operation is set for the 2025 fiscal year.

Batteries are central to Japan becoming carbon neutral by 2050, as they are critical for storage of renewable energy to smooth output fluctuations.

Last week, Japan's Itochu Corp (8001.T) jointly established a power storage company with Osaka Gas Co (9532.T) and Tokyo Century Corp (8439.T).

