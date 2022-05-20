Japan's Tohoku Electric studying alternatives to Russian LNG

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc (9506.T) is searching for alternative sources to prepare for the worst-case scenario of disruption to Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, its president said on Friday.

The company, which used to import about 10% of its thermal coal and LNG from Russia, has suspended the purchase of coal, but it still buys LNG from the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project on Russia's Sakhalin Island, President Kojiro Higuchi told a news conference.

"We are considering a change in procurement sources in preparation for the worst-case scenario in supply from Russia," Higuchi said, adding that it is seeking its long-term LNG suppliers in the United States, Australia, Malaysia and Qatar.

Tohoku Electric has been receiving LNG smoothly from the Sakhalin-2 project, in which Japanese trading houses own stakes, but if it were to be disrupted due to a deterioration in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it would have a significant impact, Higuchi said.

As for coal, the company expects to be able to procure adequate supply this financial year as some of its coal-fired power plants have been shut due to damage caused by an earthquake in March, he said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely

