Japex bases business plan on keeping Russian Sakhalin-1 energy stake

A general view of the liquefied natural gas plant operated by Sakhalin Energy at Prigorodnoye on the Pacific island of Sakhalin, Russia July 15, 2021. Picture taken July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Vladimir Soldatkin

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - The head of oil and gas developer Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (Japex) (1662.T) said its new mid- and long-term business plan, unveiled on Monday, was based on an assumption that it would keep its stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project in Russia.

But state-backed Japex is unlikely to make new investments in Russia's energy projects given the current Ukraine crisis, Masahiro Fujita, president and chief executive officer, told a news conference on Monday.

Japan's Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development (SODECO) owns a 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 project from which Exxon has said it would exit. Japex owns 15.285% in SODECO.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.