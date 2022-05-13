JAPEX to invest $500 mln to develop southern U.S. tight oil interests

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan Petroleum Exploration Co (1662.T) said on Friday its U.S. unit would invest about $500 million through 2024 to develop tight oil interests in the southern United States, with production due to start from the middle of this year.

The investments will be made under the wellbore interests it has acquired in Texas and Oklahoma, JAPEX said in a statement.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue

