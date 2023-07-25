Jefferies values Eni's Plenitude at 10 bln euros as group eyes partners

Companies Eni SpA Follow

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Plenitude, the low-carbon unit of Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI), has a value of around 10 billion euros ($11 billion) including debt, brokerage house Jefferies said in a report published on Tuesday.

Eni, which had to freeze the initial public offering of Plenitude last year due to adverse market conditions, still aims to list it, group CEO Claudio Descalzi recently said, adding the IPO could happen late this year or in 2024.

As it waits for favourable market conditions, the group is also in talks with several investors, including Switzerland's Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP), over a potential sale of a minority stake in the unit, sources told Reuters last month.

"A sale would cause a delay in the IPO timeline, but it would provide investors with a valuation reference for a business model that currently does not have any fully comparable listed peers," Jefferies said in its report, calculating a range of between 8 billion-12 billion euros for the value of the unit.

The unit generates power from renewables, sells electricity, gas and energy services to households and businesses, and is developing a network of charging points for electric vehicles.

Plenitude is the first low-carbon business Eni is planning to spin off and it could be followed by the group's Sustainable Mobility business, which includes its biofuel assets, Jefferies said.

To develop Plenitude and its other subsidiaries, the Italian group is applying a 'satellite' approach that aims to create independent units specialising in specific activities, able to attract investors focused on those businesses.

($1 = 0.9046 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Susan Fenton

