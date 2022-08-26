1 minute read
JERA signs deal with new operator of Russia's Sakhalin-2 to keep LNG contract
TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest power generator JERA signed a deal on Thursday with the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 energy project in Russia to maintain its long-term contract to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG), a spokesperson for the Japanese company said on Friday.
The main conditions such as volume, price and payment currency remained the same as the previous contract, he told Reuters.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
