JLEN to invest in German green hydrogen production site

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - JLEN Environmental Assets Group (JLEN.L) said on Monday it will invest up to 9.2 million euros ($10 million) in a green hydrogen production site in Germany, along with a consortium of investment funds and clean energy developer HH2E.

The production site is in Lubmin, Germany, and will be able to produce over 6,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year during its first phase.

Further development phases are expected to increase capacity to over 1 gigawatt, with annual production exceeding 60,000 tonnes of green hydrogen.

Green hydrogen is made by electrolyzing water powered by renewable energy such as wind or solar. It is touted as a fuel which can help decarbonize heavy-emitting industries and transportation.

The Lubmin plant will be built and operated by HH2E and will produce green hydrogen to the transport industry and large-scale energy and industrial consumers, JLEN said.

A final investment decision is expected in the coming months, with construction of the plant starting straight afterwards, it added.

($1 = 0.9123 euros)

Reporting by Nina Chestney

