Johnson Matthey to build 80 mln pound hydrogen cell manufacturing facility

July 18 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) said on Monday it is building an 80 million pound ($95.08 million) gigafactory as it looks to expand manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell components in the UK.

The factory, to be built at the group's site in Royston, is expected to be operational by the first half of 2024.

($1 = 0.8414 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.