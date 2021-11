DUBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Jordan will begin oil exploration in two areas, Al-Jafr and Al-Sarhan, in February, the country's energy minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh said on Tuesday, as reported by Jordan state television.

Reporting by Lina Najem; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

