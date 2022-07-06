Kazakhstan discusses steps to tackle CPC oil export restrictions

An exterior view shows a new pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) near the city of Atyrau, Kazakhstan October 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mariya Gordeyeva

July 6 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan said on Wednesday it was discussing measures to tackle the impact of restrictions on oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which ships Kazakh crude via Russia to the Black Sea.

The CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil, said on Wednesday that a Russian court had ordered it to suspend operations for 30 days, citing issues related to oil spills. read more

Kazakhstan, which depends on revenues from fossil fuels, relies on the CPC for the most of its oil exports.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair

