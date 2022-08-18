Kazakhstan secures extra gas supply from Chevron-led Tengiz field

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivers a speech during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ALMATY, Aug 18 (Reuters) - A Chevron-led (CVX.N) joint venture has agreed to redirect 2.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year towards Kazakhstan's domestic market instead of exporting it, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's office said on Thursday.

The gas is a byproduct of oil output at the giant Tengiz field in western Kazakhstan in which Exxon Mobil , Russia's LUKOIL (LKOH.MM) and Kazakhstan's KazMunayGaz (KMGZ.KZ) also have stakes.

Tokayev met Chevron CEO Michael Wirth in Kazakhstan on Thursday and also discussed with him potential investments in petrochemicals and the expansion of Karachaganak, another giant oil project, his office said in a statement.

Kazakhstan sought extra gas supplies to boost domestic industry and ensure adequate local supply.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely

