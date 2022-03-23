Kazakhstan seeks alternative oil export routes after storm damages CPC terminal

March 23 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Wednesday it was working on alternative supply routes for oil export after Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) stopped for repairs two of three mooring points damaged by a storm in Russia's section of the Black Sea.

The repairs may take up to two months, RIA news agency quoted Russia's energy ministry as saying on Tuesday. CPC is one of the world's biggest oil pipelines shipping crude from Kazakhstan to global markets. read more

