Kazakhstan's Jan-Sept oil output down 1%, exports fall 4%















Oct 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan produced 61.9 million tonnes of oil in January-September, down 1% from the same period last year, while crude exports fell 4% to 46.8 million tonnes over the same nine months, Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov said on Tuesday.

Several large oilfields in the Central Asian nation have interrupted production for planned maintenance or due to accidents this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.