Kazakhstan's Kashagan oilfield partially resumes output, repairs ongoing -NCOC

MOSCOW, Aug 17 (Reuters) - North Caspian Oil Consortium (NCOC), operator of the giant Kashagan oilfield in Kazakhstan, has partially restored oil output from the field and repair works are ongoing, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Currently production is partially resumed. A detailed plan is being developed to resume full production. Repair work has been started. A piece of piping which released gas is being replaced," an NCOC representative said via email.

Oil production on the field was shut down on Aug. 3 due to a gas release.

NCOC said on Aug. 10 it was gradually restoring output.

As of Aug. 16, production was at 99,042 barrels per day (bpd), according to two industry sources familiar with daily output data, significantly below normal levels of 370,000-400,000 bpd.

Kashagan output was also stopped due to planned maintenance in June before being gradually restored and reaching an average of 167,755 bpd in July.

Kashagan had planned to boost output to 500,000 bpd after upgrades this month.

The Kashagan consortium includes Eni (ENI.MI), ExxonMobil (XOM.N), CNPC, Shell , Total, Inpex (1605.T) and Kazakh state energy firm KazMunayGaz (KMGZ.KZ).

