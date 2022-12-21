Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas weighs trial oil shipment to Germany in Jan

Companies NK KazMunayGaz AO Follow















Dec 21 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's state energy company KazMunayGas (KMGZ.KZ) is considering a trial shipment of oil to Germany in January, the company's head, Magzum Mirzagaliyev, said on Wednesday.

"According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, KazMunayGas is considering the option of sending a trial batch of oil to Germany as early as January 2023," Mirzagaliyev said, according to a statement on the company's website.

Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











