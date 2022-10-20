Kazakhstan's TCO and Total&Dunga test alternative oil export routes - sources















MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil (TCO) and Total&Dunga are starting to use new export routes for their oil as they look to sidestep multiple disruptions to the CPC pipeline and the risks of transit via Russia, two sources told Reuters.

TCO, led by Chevron (CVX.N), plans to start oil supplies via rail to Finland with a 1,000 tonne shipment this month, the two sources familiar with the company's plans said.

TCO representatives declined to comment.

Total&Dunga, led by France's Total , started to supply its oil via Aktau port to the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline in September, the sources said.

Last month it supplied 25,000 tonnes via the route, they added.

The company plans to ship up to 200,000 tonnes of oil via the route by the end of the year, the sources said.

Total&Dunga and Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry didn't immediately answer to Reuters' requests for comment.

