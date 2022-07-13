Keppel Corp to expand wind energy portfolio with $161 mln investment in Europe

July 13 (Reuters) - Singapore's Keppel Corp (KPLM.SI) will expand its wind energy portfolio by co-investing 480 million euros ($481.34 million) alongside Keppel Infrastructure Trust (KIT) (KEPL.SI), a Norwegian insurer and a German asset manager in Europe.

Conglomerate Keppel and KIT said on Wednesday they jointly committed 160 million euros for a combined 33.3% stake in a fund, which will invest in a portfolio of existing and future onshore wind energy assets across Norway, Sweden and the UK.

The projects are owned by Fred. Olsen Renewables AS (FORAS), a Norwegian renewable energy developer controlled by Bonheur ASA (BONHR.OL). (https://bit.ly/3yyfYrv)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The remaining 66% stake in the fund will be split between Norway's Kommunal Landspensjonskasse (KLP) and Germany's MEAG MUNICH ERGO Asset Management (MEAG), each committing to invest 160 million euros.

The fund will make an initial investment of 176 million euros to buy 49% interest in FORAS' three operating wind farms in Sweden and Norway.

It will also have a "five-year exclusive right and obligation" to co-invest in 49% of all future onshore wind farms in the UK and Sweden that FORAS will take to a final investment decision stage, Keppel Corp said in a joint statement with KIT. (https://bit.ly/3PFkPOH)

The investment expands Keppel's existing wind energy portfolio and KIT's maiden investment into renewable energy sector as both companies look to increase their sustainable energy portfolio by the end of the decade, the companies added.

KIT will fund about 131 million euros in FundCo, obtaining a 27.3% stake in it, while the conglomerate Keppel will own about 6% in the entity.

($1 = 0.9972 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.