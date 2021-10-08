Skip to main content

Energy

Kinder Morgan products pipeline to resume after Saturday repairs

1 minute read

The headquarters of U.S. energy exporter and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) will complete repairs to its refined products pipeline on Saturday and resume operating the line after, the company said on Friday.

The restart of the line, which runs from Louisiana to Virginia, had been delayed following heavy rains in Alabama that hindered the ability to access the site of a leak in Buck Creek. read more

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reporting by Laura Sanicola

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

