Kinder Morgan products pipeline to resume after Saturday repairs
Oct 8 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) will complete repairs to its refined products pipeline on Saturday and resume operating the line after, the company said on Friday.
The restart of the line, which runs from Louisiana to Virginia, had been delayed following heavy rains in Alabama that hindered the ability to access the site of a leak in Buck Creek. read more
