Kinder Morgan shuts west Texas plant used for enhanced oil recovery

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan (KMI.N) on Wednesday said it had shut a carbon dioxide treatment facility in west Texas used for enhanced oil recovery production following a third-party power outage and equipment failure.

The plant is associated with Kinder Morgan's SACROC business in the Permian Basin, which produces some 50,000 barrels of oil per day via enhanced oil recovery, a technique that injects carbon dioxide underground to force more oil out. The company also sells carbon dioxide to third parties.

The company could not provide a timeline for restart plans because an investigation into the cause of the incident was still underway.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver











