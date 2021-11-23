Kremlin committed to OPEC+ pledges, no plans to discuss oil-stock release with group

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed stock graph and Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia remained committed to fulfilling its OPEC+ obligations and that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to contact OPEC+ partners despite talk of key consumer countries releasing their strategic oil reserves.

The United States is expected to announce a loan of crude oil from its emergency stockpile on Tuesday as part of a plan it hashed out with major Asian energy consumers to lower energy prices, a Biden administration source familiar with the situation said. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov Writing by Andrew Osborn Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.