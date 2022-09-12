Kremlin: hard to predict impact on Russian gas transit from Ukraine's arbitration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was hard to predict the consequences for Russian gas transit to Europe from a new arbitration process initiated by Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz. read more

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also referred a question about the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Russian state energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

Reporting by Filipp Lebedev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

