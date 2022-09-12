Kremlin: hard to predict impact on Russian gas transit from Ukraine's arbitration

1 minute read

The logo of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz is seen outside the company's headquarters in central Kyiv, Ukraine October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was hard to predict the consequences for Russian gas transit to Europe from a new arbitration process initiated by Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz. read more

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also referred a question about the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Russian state energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Filipp Lebedev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.