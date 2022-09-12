1 minute read
Kremlin: hard to predict impact on Russian gas transit from Ukraine's arbitration
MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it was hard to predict the consequences for Russian gas transit to Europe from a new arbitration process initiated by Ukraine's energy firm Naftogaz. read more
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also referred a question about the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Russian state energy giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM).
Reporting by Filipp Lebedev; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge
