Energy
Kremlin: quick launch of Nord Stream 2 would balance Europe's gas prices
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A rapid startup of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would balance high gas prices in Europe, including on spot market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.
He also said the possibility of Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) exporting gas to Europe had been raised repeatedly, but that no decisions had been taken yet.
