Kremlin: quick launch of Nord Stream 2 would balance Europe's gas prices

Workers are seen at the construction site of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, near the city of Kingisepp, Leningrad region, Russia, June 5, 2019. REUTERS / Anton Vaganov/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A rapid startup of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany would balance high gas prices in Europe, including on spot market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

He also said the possibility of Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM) exporting gas to Europe had been raised repeatedly, but that no decisions had been taken yet.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

