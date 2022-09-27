Kremlin: sabotage cannot be ruled out as reason for Nord Stream damage

The logo of Nord Stream is seen at the headquarters of Nord Stream AG in Zug, Switzerland March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not rule out sabotage as a reason behind the damage to the Russia-built network of Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the network, said earlier on Tuesday that three offshore lines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained "unprecedented" damage in one day. read more

"No option can be ruled out right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters when asked if sabotage was the reason for the damage.

He also said the Kremlin was very concerned with the situation, which requires a prompt investigation as it was an issue for the energy security for the "entire continent".

"This is a very concerning news. Indeed, we are talking about some damage of an unclear nature to the pipeline in Denmark's economic zone," he said.

"This is an issue related to the energy security of the entire continent."

Nord Stream AG said it was impossible to estimate when the gas network system's working capability would be restored.

Nord Stream 1, which consists of two parallel lines with nameplate capacity of 27.5 billion cubic metres per year each, started supplying gas directly from Russia to Germany in 2011.

Nord Stream 2, which runs almost in parallel to Nord Stream 1, was built in September 2021 but was never launched as Germany refused to certify it. The project was halted altogether just days before Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

