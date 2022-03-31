Kremlin says foreign gas customers to buy roubles for currency set in contracts

A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS

March 31 (Reuters) - Customers from "unfriendly" countries will have to buy roubles for the currency stipulated in their contracts for subsequent Russian gas purchases, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Peskov said Gazprombank could be involved in the gas-for-roubles buying scheme, adding that the details of the scheme could be disclosed later on Thursday.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones

