Kremlin says Gazprom would like Nord Stream turbine back, but needs documents
Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said that Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would like to get back a Nord Stream 1 turbine that has been undergoing maintenance in Canada but that it requires documents confirming that the turbine is not sanctioned.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine has been being serviced by the UK branch of Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE).
