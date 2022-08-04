Kremlin says Gazprom would like Nord Stream turbine back, but needs documents

A gas turbine meant to be transported to the compressor station of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline in Russia is seen at Siemens Energy's site in Muelheim an der Ruhr, Germany, August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday said that Russia's Gazprom (GAZP.MM) would like to get back a Nord Stream 1 turbine that has been undergoing maintenance in Canada but that it requires documents confirming that the turbine is not sanctioned.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the turbine has been being serviced by the UK branch of Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE).

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Jason Neely

