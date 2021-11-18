Kremlin says Nord Stream 2 fulfilling all requirements to get German licence

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a large diameter pipe at the Chelyabinsk Pipe Rolling Plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was fulfilling all the bureaucratic requirements needed to receive a German licence and that the pipeline to Germany was ready in technical terms to go online.

Germany's energy regulator suspended the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday, dimming hopes that it will provide any significant gas supplies to Europe in the crucial winter months.

Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.