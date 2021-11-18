Energy
Kremlin says Nord Stream 2 fulfilling all requirements to get German licence
1 minute read
MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was fulfilling all the bureaucratic requirements needed to receive a German licence and that the pipeline to Germany was ready in technical terms to go online.
Germany's energy regulator suspended the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday, dimming hopes that it will provide any significant gas supplies to Europe in the crucial winter months.
Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Katya Golubkova
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.