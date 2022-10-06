Kremlin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil output is aimed at market stabilisation















MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The decision of the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers to reduce output by 2 million barrels per day is aimed at market stabilisation, a Kremlin spokesman said on Thursday.

Dmitry Peskov also said that by agreeing to reduce output, OPEC+ has confirmed its credentials as an organisation responsible for market stability

The Saudi Arabia-led OPEC+ cartel at a Vienna meeting on Wednesday ignored pleas from the White House to keep oil flowing and agreed the cut, its deepest since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

