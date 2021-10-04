Skip to main content

Energy

Kremlin says Putin has not discussed OPEC+ deal recently

The OPEC logo pictured ahead of an informal meeting between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Algiers, Algeria, September 28, 2016.

MOSCOW, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has not held any recent discussions by phone about the global oil production deal by the OPEC+ group of leading producers, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

The spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, also said the Kremlin does not want to preempt the outcome of Monday's OPEC+ meeting, declining to elaborate on its possible results.

Ministers from The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as from Russia and other oil producing nations, the group known as OPEC+, are due to gather online at 1300 GMT.

