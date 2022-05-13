Kremlin says report of possible gas cuts for Finland most likely a 'hoax'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia, December 23, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

May 13 (Reuters) - A report in a Finnish newspaper that Russia may cut gas supplies to Finland as soon as Friday seems to be fake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Most likely, this is another newspaper hoax," he told a conference call, adding that Gazprom remained a reliable gas supplier.

Newspaper Iltalehti reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that Finnish politicians had been warned that Russia could halt gas supplies to its neighbor on Friday.

Gazprom did not reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

"Gazprom is supplying gas to different customers, including NATO members. Gazprom has shown is credibility many times," Peskov said, adding there were no plans to cut Finland off from the gas supplies as soon as Friday.

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday said Finland would apply to join the Western defence alliance NATO "without delay", prompting Russia to vow a response.

On May 5, the Finnish government said it was prepared for the possibility of its eastern neighbor cutting off gas delivery in response to Finland's refusal to abide by Russian demands for gas payments to be made in roubles.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by John Stonestreet and Alison Williams

