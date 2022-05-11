Kremlin says Russia remains committed to gas supply contracts

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 11 (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday Russia remained committed to its gas supply deals after he was asked to comment on a dispute with Ukraine over a major gas transit route to Europe.

"Russia has always met and intends to meet all its contractual obligations," Peskov told a daily conference call with reporters.

Ukraine's gas pipeline operator said on Tuesday it was declaring "force majeure", a clause invoked when a business is hit by something beyond its control. read more

It said it was impossible to further transport gas through the crossing point of "Sokhranivka" and the border compressor station "Novopskov", which are located in the "occupied territories".

Peskov said that according to Gazprom, it has not received any advance notifications on "force majeure", referring for further comments to the gas producer.

Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine fell by a quarter on Wednesday after Kyiv halted the use of a major transit route, blaming interference on Russian forces, the first time exports via Ukraine have been disrupted since Russia's "military operation" in the country began in February. read more

