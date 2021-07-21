Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Kremlin says Russia won't use energy as political weapon

1 minute read

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia would never use its energy supplies as a tool to exert political pressure, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, commenting on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The United States and Germany have pledged take action against Russia if it uses the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to harm Ukraine or other Eastern European countries, according to two sources familiar with a bilateral agreement expected on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 8:06 AM UTCFloods wreck towns, but Europe's wind power goals tangled in red tape

Climber Tassos Baltas points up at a 22-metre high mast which is monitoring wind speeds on the summit of a rocky hillside on the Greek island of Evia and declares, "This mast which has been installed next to us is an omen of catastrophe."

EnergyJapan boosts renewable energy target for 2030 energy mix
EnergyIn push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors
EnergyOil extends gains despite rise in U.S. inventories
EnergyWoodside shares fall on speculation it is eyeing BHP petroleum assets