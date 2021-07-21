Kremlin says Russia won't use energy as political weapon

The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW, July 21 (Reuters) - Russia would never use its energy supplies as a tool to exert political pressure, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, commenting on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

The United States and Germany have pledged take action against Russia if it uses the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to harm Ukraine or other Eastern European countries, according to two sources familiar with a bilateral agreement expected on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra

