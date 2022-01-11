Kuwait cuts Feb crude prices for Asia -document

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait cut the February official selling prices (OSPs) for two crude grades it sells to Asia from the previous month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The producer has set February Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $1.80 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, down $1 from the previous month.

It also cut the February Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $3.05 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, down $1.30 from January.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.