Kuwait Petroleum International expects Oman’s Duqm refinery to start by end 2023















Nov 14 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum International's CEO said he expects Oman's Duqm refinery project to start commercial operations by the end of next year, adding that the project completion rate had reached 95%, state news agency (KUNA) reported on Monday.

The Duqm refinery is run by a joint venture between Oman Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum International and occupies 900 hectares in Oman’s Duqm industrial zone.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by Susan Fenton











