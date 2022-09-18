Kuwait produces more than 2.8 mln bpd barrels per day of oil - KPC CEO

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's chief executive said on Sunday the Gulf oil state currently produces more than 2.8 million barrel per day of oil in accordance with its OPEC quota.

Sheikh Nawaf Saud al-Sabah also said that Kuwait has plans to increase crude oil production whenever the market needs it.

Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by William Maclean

