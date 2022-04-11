Kuwait raises May crude prices to Asia to record levels
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
SINGAPORE, April 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait has raised the official selling prices (OSPs) for two crude grades it sells to Asia in May to record levels, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Monday.
The producer has set May Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $9.30 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up $4.50 from the previous month.
It also raised the May Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP to $9.65 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes, up $3.70.
The price hike for KEC was 10 cents more than that for Saudi's Arab Medium crude in the same month.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.