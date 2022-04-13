Kuwait, Saudi Arabia invite Iran to hold talks on gas-rich offshore zone -SPA

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

April 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Kuwait invited Iran on Wednesday to hold negotiations to determine the eastern limit of a joint, energy-rich, offshore area, the Saudi state-news agency SPA reported.

The two Gulf Arab monarchies reaffirmed their right to develop the Durra natural gas field, located in this area, the Saudi Press Agency added, citing a Saudi foreign ministry statement.

The Kuwaiti government said last month that Durra is "entirely a Kuwaiti and Saudi field" and that the issue to be settled with Iran is just the demarcation of the area offshore a neutral zone shared by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia lying adjacent to Iran's maritime zone.

Iran says it has a stake in the field and considers a Saudi-Kuwaiti agreement signed last month to develop it "illegal". read more

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Hugh Lawson and Jason Neely

