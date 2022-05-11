1 minute read
Kuwait slashes June crude prices for Asia from record levels -document
BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - Kuwait cut the June official selling prices (OSPs) for two crude grades from a record level set last month, a price document reviewed by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
The producer has set the June Kuwait Export Crude (KEC) price at $4.35 a barrel above the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai quotes, down $4.95 from the previous month.
It also lowered the June Kuwait Super Light Crude (KSLC) OSP by $4.95 to $4.70 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.
Reporting by Florence Tan and Muyu Xu; Editing by Christopher Cushing
